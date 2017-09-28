Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-09-17

YEREVAN, 28 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 28 September, USD exchange rate up by 0.29 drams to 478.32 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.15 drams to 562.84 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 8.22 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.04 drams to 639.71 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 257.00 drams to 19723.49 drams. Silver price down by 1.69 drams to 259.74 drams. Platinum price down by 145.14 drams to 14101.94 drams.