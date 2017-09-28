Turkey should stay away from NK conflict settlement process – Armenian foreign ministry comments on Turkish defense minister's statement  

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s harmful attempts to interfere in the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict hinder recording progress in the conflict settlement process, deputy foreign minister of Armenia Shavarsh Kocharyan said in response to ARMENPRESS inquiry.

-Mr. Kocharyan, how would you comment on the statement of the Turkish defense minister over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict?

-It’s not the first time that Turkey makes harmful attempts to interfere in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. This is one of the reasons which hinders achieving progress in the conflict settlement process and it is due to Ankara’s unilateral, unconstructive approach acting against the stances of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs that Armenia has always called on Turkey to stay away from the settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.