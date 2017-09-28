Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 September

Electric cars to be exempt from ecotax in Armenia


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Electric cars will be exempt from ecological taxes from 2018 in Armenia.

During today’s Cabinet meeting the government approved the decision to exempt electric and hybrid powered cars from the taxation.

Drivers will only be required to submit a registration notification or property identification.

 



