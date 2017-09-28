Government opposes proposal on videotaping questioning/interrogation of crime suspects

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The government issued a negative conclusion on the bill which was presented by opposition lawmakers Naira Zohrabyan, Gevorg Petrosyan and Michael Melkumyan from the Tsarukyan bloc on amending the criminal procedure code.

Minister of Justice Davit Harutyunyan commented on the matter saying the bill proposed to videotape the questioning/interrogation of a suspect.

“The idea is understandable, and we believe we must move in that direction. But numerous issues must be regulated in the law, which aren’t regulated at all, and if they aren’t regulated, adopting the law in this way will do more harm than good”, he said, adding that videotaping the interrogation process cannot happen without the consent of the suspect.

“There are other issues also, regarding when this institution should be introduced, what kind of training people should undergo and others. All countries which have passed this path have responded to these questions. From this perspective, I think this law is unacceptable”, he said.