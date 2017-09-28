Developing infrastructures, growth in various branches: Artsakh’s Minister of State presents economic indicators

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Clear and dynamic growth in various branches of the economy, developing infrastructures – Arayik Harutyunyan, a former Prime Minister of Artsakh and the newly appointed Minister of State, presented the clear progress in various branches by summarizing the economic indicators of the country of the past years.

In 2007, the industrial output volume was 22,4 billion drams, in 2016 – 59 billion drams, and now in 2017 the indicator is expected to surpass 70 billion.

“There is growth in various branches, particularly, if the production volume in the processed industry sector was 7,8 billion drams in 2007, 19 billion in 2012, then in 2016 it was 19,4 billion drams. The construction of a small hydropower plant is one of the important developments. As result, the volume of electric energy production increased several times. The consumption volume has increased simultaneously, which shows the development of the economy. In 2007 it amounted to 225 million kWh, in 2017 – 352 million kWh. We already began exporting electric energy. The annual export volume was 35 million kWh. This number will multiply every year”, Harutyunyan said.

Serious growth was recorded in the agriculture sector as result of investments, the gross output grew 2,9 times. In 2007 the gross output was 23,8 billion drams, in 2016 – 68,5 billion drams.

“In 2007 the grain crop volume was 53,000 tons, while this year it was 150,000 tons”, he said.

Harutyunyan said during these years numerous agricultural equipment and other devices have been acquired. The Minister of State said they notice the private sector’s activeness in this regard this year.

The private sector has acquired equipment worth millions of drams at their personal expenses, which according to Harutyunyan shows that farmers are establishing themselves.

He also mentioned the positive indicators in the construction branch, noting the private sector’s involvement.

“As result we have developing infrastructures in all branches, reconstruction of roads. In this context I would point out the construction of the Vardenis-Martakert road, a very important road with its significance. It is important in terms of both security and economy”, he said.