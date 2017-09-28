Armenian Vice PM meets with First Deputy PM of Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Vache Gabrielyan – Vice Prime Minister of Armenia, Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms, on September 28 had a working meeting with the delegation of Kazakhstan led by First Deputy Prime Minister Askar Mamin, press service of the Armenian government told Armenpress.

The Armenian Vice PM welcomed the delegation’s visit to Armenia.

During the meeting a number of issues relating to deepening the opportunities of mutual cooperation with Kazakhstan in different spheres, in particular, in the fields of energy, tourism and agriculture were discussed.