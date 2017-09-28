Armenia in The Belt and Road project: Euromoney publishes article

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia, a landlocked state in the Caucasus, bordered not by China, managed to successfully integrate to The Belt and Road project, Armenpress reports citing Euromoney.com.

Hrant Abajyan, Armenia’s trade representative to China in Beijing, said this project will play a very important role in the development of relations among the countries participating in it. “We have an opportunity to act as a regional transit hub, for transport, freight and communications”, Abajyan said.

Abajyan said within the frames of the project Chinese companies act as investors in road construction field. “The mechanism here is simple. The more investment you receive as a country, the more developed you become, and the more you get integrated into the regional, sub-regional and international markets for projects. And the more the economy grows”, Abajyan said, adding that a small country in this position is naturally going to welcome Chinese investment with open arms.

“There are no compromises because there are no problems”, Abajyan said. “There are no issues that don’t match each other. China has always been a friendly nation for Armenia. We are in a great relationship”.