Government to create steering committee for 2800th anniversary celebration of Yerevan’s foundation


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. President Serzh Sargsyan signed an executive order on September 28 on creating a steering committee for the 2800th anniversary events of the foundation of Yerevan, the President’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

Under the order, the government and the Yerevan City Hall are tasked to jointly ensure the duly implementation of the events.

 



