3 trolley crash victims placed under intensive care

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. 6 victims of the trolley crash in Yerevan have been transported to the Heratsi university hospital.

The hospital told ARMENPRESS three of the victims are under intensive care. The hospital didn’t give any details on their condition, mentioning that they are currently being examined.

A trolleybus collided with a Nissan SUV and crashed into a concrete barrier in Yerevan’s Myasnikyan Avenue after losing control.

According to preliminary information 7 people have been injured.

The ministry of emergency situations said first responders were notified on the accident at 14:34. The crash happened near the Bellagio restaurant.