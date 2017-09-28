Yerevan City Hall comments on trolley crash cause

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. A Yerevan City Hall official has given details on the trolleybus crash in the city’s Myasnikyan Avenue.

Henrik Navasardyan, director of the transportation department of the City Hall, was on the scene when he presented details of the accident to reporters. He said the trolley poles disengaged from the overhead lines when the trolley was moving down the Myasnikyan Avenue towards Heratsi Street, and the driver was forced to stop and exit the vehicle and fix the malfunction.

“At this moment, something like a short circuit happened which didn’t allow the driver to work. He attempted to move the trolley a bit in order for the malfunctioning line to disconnect. This prompted the driver to disengage the manual break a little bit. At this moment, the vehicle began to move immediately because of the sloping position it was on, and the driver didn’t manage to enter it and pull the breaks, which led to the incident”, he said.

He said 7 people have been injured.

Before crashing into a concrete barrier, the trolley collided with an SUV.

Navasardyan said a police investigation will conclude whether or not the driver should be held accountable for. “I don’t want to get ahead of law enforcement, but I can say that the accident was caused due to the driver’s negligence”.