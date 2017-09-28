Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 September

Trolley rams SUV, crashes into concrete barrier in Yerevan – 7 injured


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. A trolleybus collided with a Nissan SUV and crashed into a concrete barrier in Yerevan’s Myasnikyan Avenue after losing control.

According to preliminary information 7 people have been injured.

The ministry of emergency situations said first responders were notified on the accident at 14:34. The crash happened near the Bellagio restaurant.

Additional information will be provided soon, authorities said.



