Trolley rams SUV, crashes into concrete barrier in Yerevan – 7 injured
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. A trolleybus collided with a Nissan SUV and crashed into a concrete barrier in Yerevan’s Myasnikyan Avenue after losing control.
According to preliminary information 7 people have been injured.
The ministry of emergency situations said first responders were notified on the accident at 14:34. The crash happened near the Bellagio restaurant.
Additional information will be provided soon, authorities said.
