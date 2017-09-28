Armenian PM, Kazakhstan’s First Deputy PM discuss prospects on boosting commercial ties

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan on September 28 received the delegation led by First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, press service of the government told Armenpress.

In the context of the development of cooperation between the two countries, the Armenian PM attached importance to holding regular official visits and discussions. “We are ready to diversify and develop the commercial cooperation and boost Armenian-Kazakh business ties”, PM Karapetyan said. He said deepening the cooperation in certain fields is prospective and stated that there is a great potential to initiate joint programs.

In his turn Askar Mamin said Kazakhstan is interested in boosting commercial ties with Armenia and is ready to discuss the opportunities to implement joint programs. “I fully agree with you. We are ready for that and arrived in Armenia for that purpose”, he said. The First Deputy PM of Kazakhstan presented the range of issues discussed during the session of intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Armenia and Kazakhstan, as well as the agreements reached.

The sides attached importance to the active and practical activity of the intergovernmental commission, as well as discussed the organization of transportation communication and the development of logistics between the two countries. Agreement was reached to continue the active contacts and exchange necessary information.