President Sargsyan views new Wigmore Clinic in Yerevan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan visited the newly-opened modern center for orthopedics, sports traumatology and spinal surgery, which was founded by Wigmore Clinic, a company which operates in Armenia since 2015.

The medical center was created by methodical and financial investments of the British Wigmore Medical, the President's Office said.

It is located in downtown Yerevan, in the fully renovated building at 56 Pushkin Street – a building of historic-cultural value, which has served for the country’s healthcare system since the 1880s.

The President toured the center, viewed the work and the conditions for quality healthcare services, talked to the founders and the medical personnel about ongoing activities and upcoming programs.

The President was briefed that the clinic – equipped with all necessary modern devices, has been conformed with international standards of hospital building, with patient management practices and guidelines having been introduced in the facility.

The total worth of the program of founding the center is 4,3 million dollars, from which 3,8 million dollars have already been invested. According to the management, additional equipment and property worth 500,000 dollars is planned to be acquired during 2017 to equip the 2nd operation room of the center.