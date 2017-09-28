2018 economic growth projected around 5%, says finance minister

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of finance Vardan Aramyan commented on why the government has planned 4,5 growth of GDP under the 2018 state budget when authorities have numerously said that the target would be an average of 5% growth.

Speaking to reporters after today’s Cabinet meeting, Aramyan said: “The economy is a living organism, and you can’t put a number in the framework of your desires. These numbers occur as result of certain actions. The systematic indicator of economic growth of 2017 is increasing, meaning we will have an average of 4,3% growth instead of 3,2%. And it is on this base that the 4,5% growth of 2018 is being planned. We have numerously stated that this isn’t a 4% growth, but rather within the framework of 5%, and in order to be able to realize it we must take steps. The government has several tools, one being reforms, the other spending of capital nature. That’s why we have increased capital spending”.