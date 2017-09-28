Showers forecast for beginning of October in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Meteorologists say October will begin with rain and thunderstorms in Armenia. Particularly, showers are forecast for September 29-30, October 1 in the evening and overnight. Scattered showers are expected October 2-3 as well.

Temperature will grow by 2-3 degrees on October 1, but will drop by 4-5 degrees in the following days, the ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS.