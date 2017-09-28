Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 September

Showers forecast for beginning of October in Armenia


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Meteorologists say October will begin with rain and thunderstorms in Armenia. Particularly, showers are forecast for September 29-30, October 1 in the evening and overnight. Scattered showers are expected October 2-3 as well.

Temperature will grow by 2-3 degrees on October 1, but will drop by 4-5 degrees in the following days, the ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS.



