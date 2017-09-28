Government approves program to assist residents of bordering communities

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved the 2018 Development Program of Bordering Regions, reports Armenpress.

Davit Lokyan – minister of territorial administration and development, said the draft decision is a budget annex, which must be submitted to the Parliament under the law. “On September 17 the government adopted a law according to which the assistance provided by the state to bordering regions was extended up to 2021”, the minister said at the Cabinet meeting. He informed that it includes assistance of over one billion AMD which is provided to 58.000 residents living in 37 bordering settlements. The assistance will solve the problems of certain quantities of gas, water, property tax, land tax and electricity.

Minister Lokyan said the program relates to the state’s this package of assistance and the document should be attached to the budget and submitted to the Parliament.