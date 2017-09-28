California Senator Anthony Portantino says Armenian-American cooperation has great potential

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. California State Senator Anthony Portantino welcomes theUS Congressmen’s visit to Armenia and Artsakh, Voice of America reports.

He visited Armenia for many times and says it’s important to closely follow the regional affairs and better understand the approaches over the ongoing developments.

“The visit of the US Congressmen to Armenia is very important from the perspective of development of bilateral ties. I also visited Armenia and Artsakh during which I got acquainted with the life of soldiers defending the borders of the homeland. Congressmen can play an important role in terms of solving the regional issues, but visiting the region they can have more clear picture on the existing issues and challenges”, he said.

The economic ties between California and Armenia will soon be boosted thanks to the efforts of the members of economic commission formed in the Senate. “A delegation of businessmen will arrive in Armenia in near future to examine different spheres and clarify the main cooperation directions. There is a great cooperation potential in agriculture, tourism, innovative technologies”, the California Senator said.

Anthony Portantino highly appreciates the development process of Armenian-American relations and promises to continue actively work on raising Armenians’ issues of concern at the California Senate.

Anthony Portantino is an author of several pro-Armenian legislative initiatives. Among his latest achievements is the teaching of Armenian language in several public schools of Los Angeles.