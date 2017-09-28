Finance minister dismisses sequestration discussions

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia doesn’t discuss the issue of declaring a sequestration, finance minister Vardan Aramyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting, commenting on such media reports.

“There is no such thing; we have a clear ideology that we should keep a conservative policy in the 2017 and 2018 state budget drafts. We will continue the same behavior in 2018. It is noteworthy that in conditions of growing dept, international ranking organizations have maintained our rating and praised our fiscal policy for 2017”, the minister said.