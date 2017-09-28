Indian businessmen interested in Armenia’s IT, tourism and aviation fields

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Indian businessmen are interested in Armenia’s IT, tourism and aviation fields for cooperation purposes, reports Armenpress.

On September 28 the Armenian-Indian business forum was held within the frames of the visit of the delegation of Indian Industrial Association to Armenia.

“This is one of our regular forums. We search for investors. There are companies that are ready to make investments or export. Numerous spheres are presented – IT, tourism, light industry and etc. This is the beginning to establish mutual relations with Indian businessmen”, Armen Avak Avakian – Executive Director of the Development Foundation of Armenia (DFA), said.

He informed that the forum is attended by 20 Indian businessmen and a lot of Armenian businessmen.

Yogeshwar Sangwan – India’s Ambassador to Armenia, said India lacks information about Armenia, but the country tries to present Armenia in cooperation with the Armenian Embassy.

“We try to make Armenia more known in India. We also promote tourism to Armenia. At the moment there is already a great flow of Indians to Armenia. From business perspective we are interested in the existence of the free economic zone. In Armenia we are mainly interested in IT, tourism, jewelry fields”, the Ambassador said, expressing hope that after the meeting cooperation will be established in several fields with the local representatives and companies.