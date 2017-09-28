Armenia, India to implement investment programs in several fields

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian and Indian governments will sign the agreement on investment promotion and mutual protection, reports Armenpress.

The Armenian government approved the proposal to sign the agreement.

Hovhannes Azizyan – deputy minister of economic development and investments, said the agreement will allow to create favorable conditions for the investors of the two countries based on equality and mutual benefit contributing to boosting business initiatives in the two countries. “The agreement guarantees complete protection and insurance to the investor of each side, as well as adoption of investments according to the legislation of the particular side. Armenian-Indian programs in the fields of reprocessing industry, jewelry, textile, information technologies and other fields are expected to be implemented”, the deputy minister said.

The draft includes articles on investment promotion and protection, compensation for damages, settlement of disposal issues and respective compensations, solving disputes between the sides and several other provisions.