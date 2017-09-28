Government seeks improvement in social protection for elderly people

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. During a weekly Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan reminded that since 1992 October 1 has been declared by the UN as International Day of Older Persons, emphasizing that the government should shift from social protection and care to actions for providing healthy and active aging in the social protection sector of the elderly.

The PM tasked the ministry of labor and social affairs to research the possibilities of involving the elderly in the labor market, research the international experience and present proposals for introduction of alternative social services, for example day care centers and home care.