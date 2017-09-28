Judges won’t constitute majority in Supreme Judicial Council

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Forming a majority of judges in the Supreme Judicial Council can create a serious threat in this body which is being formed for ensuring independent judicial authority, Vice-Speaker of Parliament Arpine Hovhannsiyan told a press briefing on September 28 after a conference on the Judicial authority and constitutional reforms.

“A body is being created which will be the guarantor of independence of judicial authority, while judges won’t constitute majority in it. With a majority of judges it wouldn’t be a guarantor for independent judicial authority, but the contrary – a body for servicing the interests of judges. In this context the constitutional reforms created serious grounds for us to have a body guaranteeing independent judicial authority”, she said.