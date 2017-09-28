Russian Federal Customs Service Head presents customs service priorities of EAEU states

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The customs services of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) play an important role in the current integration processes in the Union’s territory, Vladimir Bulavin - Head of the Russian Federal Customs Service, told reporters, reports Armenpress.

“Our customs services in particular solve three issues. The first one is that they completely ensure customs and tax payments, and the second is the decrease of administrative overloading for the business, and the third one is that they ensure security of our countries”, Bulavin said, adding that the customs services of the EAEU member states work on ensuring the abovementioned priorities. “Today we are holding in Yerevan the 24th session of the Board of the EAEU Customs Services. In my opinion, these sessions can be described as 24 significant steps of cooperating with each other, reaching mutual agreements and joint work”, he said.

Vladimir Bulavin said the session will focus on the issue of completely ensuring customs and tax payments. “Here customs value of transported goods plays an important role. We should reach a single transportation system and clarification of customs payments. The goods produced in the EAEU member states are considered as the Union’s goods and must have free movement in all the 5 member states of the Union. Today, there are still some disagreements over certain types of goods, thus, we will discuss on how to unite our approaches on clarification of customs payments. The issue seems easy, but there are many difficulties. We consistently eliminate the existing disagreements”, Bulavin stated.

The second issue of the session agenda is to decrease the level of administrative overloading for the business. “At the expense of what we are going to decrease the administrative overloading for the business? Firstly, we are going to do that through adoption of information resources, development of telecommunication technologies. The automation of processes will enable to greatly accelerate the customs formulations and decrease time and financial expenses for the business”, he said.