President Sargsyan signs several laws adopted by Parliament

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on September 28 signed a number of laws adopted by the Parliament, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The laws relate to ratifying the agreement between Armenia and the International Centre for Migration Policy Department (ICMPD) on the ‘Status of the ICMPD in the Republic of Armenia’, the agreement on ‘Visa-free visits between the citizens of Armenia and Moldova’, the protocol on implementing the agreement of ‘Readmission of persons without permission between Armenia and the European Union’ signed in Brussels on April 19, 2013, the protocol on creating reconciliation and mediation commission responsible for solving disputes between the states which supported the Convention against discrimination education.