Playboy founder Hugh Hefner dead at 91

Playboy said late Wednesday that founder Hugh Hefner died from natural causes "surrounded by loved ones" at his Playboy Mansion home in Beverly Hills. He was 91, CNN reports.

Among the first to speak out was Hefner's son Cooper, who is now the chief creative officer of Playboy Enterprises.

"My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom," he said in a statement.

Celebrities and other public figures took to social media to pay their respects.

"One of the nicest men I've ever known. Godspeed, Hugh Hefner," said Nancy Sinatra.

Hefner is survived by his 31-year-old wife, Crystal, and four grown children, Playboy said.