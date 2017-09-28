White House seeks to limit refugee admission at 45,000 for 2018

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. US Trump administration plans to cap the number of refugees admitted to the United States in the coming year at 45,000, Reuters reported citing a source.

That figure would be the lowest ceiling for refugee admissions since the U.S. Refugee Act was signed in 1980. Since then, the ceiling has never been set below 67,000 and in recent years has been around 70,000 to 80,000.

The secretaries of State and Homeland Security are consulting with members of Congress on Wednesday, according to one White House official.

By law, the president is required to consult with members of Congress about the number of refugee admissions before the start of each fiscal year, on Oct. 1.