Russia’s Putin departs for Turkey

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin has departed for Ankara to meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian President’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

The two Presidents will discuss the situation in Syria.

Peskov said Turkey and Russia have close commercial, economic, investment, cultural and military-technical cooperation, as well as implement large-scale projects.

Erdogan and Putin held phone talk on September 25 discussing the independence referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan. “Russia’s stance on this issue has not changed, we still believe that maintaining territorial and political integrity of the states is very important for regional stability and security”, Peskov said.