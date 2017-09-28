‘We will not return to Aleppo’: Syrian-Armenian family decides to stay in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Rshdouni family, who have relocated to Armenia from Syria’s Aleppo, lives in Armenia for already 5 years. Like many Syrian-Armenians, they also decided to stay in Armenia for a short period of time, they hoped the situation will soon be settled, however, the long-lasting war changed their plans. Staying in Armenia they started to think about solving the employment issue.

Ms. Yoland Rshdouni has not worked in Aleppo, but making confection, culinary work has been an amateur work. She cooked mainly for her family and relatives. By not finding proper job in Armenia, she and her husband made a decision to start cooking dishes.

“I was familiar with the cooking skills, but I attended lectures here. I wanted to be familiarized with the preparation of local dishes as well. It helped me very much since I was familiar with the Syrian cuisine, I got acquainted with the dishes preferred in Armenia after which I offered many interesting dishes through the combination of both. In addition, me and my husband participated in business lectures aimed at promoting our business”, she told Armenpress.

Their business gradually recorded success. Firstly, they were selling their products during exhibitions, thereafter via internet and later started to receive orders via phone. Today many people are familiar with the dishes and taste of sweets prepared by Yoland Rshdouni.

“We have already become known, people started to know us and appreciate our work. Today we only lack having our own store. At the moment we live in a rent house, that’s why we cannot again rent a space and open our store”, Yoland Rshdouni said.

Asked whether they think about returning to Syria after the liberation of Aleppo, she said: “No, we will not return to Aleppo. We like Armenia very much. Here all are Armenians, all speak in Armenian, here we are very calm”. Only their house has been maintained in Aleppo. The factory has been completely destroyed and robbed. Her husband now plans to visit Aleppo to sell the house. They plan to buy a house in Armenia with that money and open their dreamed store.