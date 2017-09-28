LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-09-17

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 September:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.49% to $2137.50, copper price up by 0.31% to $6480.00, lead price down by 0.72% to $2491.00, nickel price up by 0.43% to $10525.00, tin price up by 0.17% to $20635.00, zinc price up by 0.26% to $3113.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $59500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.