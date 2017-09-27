UK among first countries to condemn Armenian Genocide – British Minister

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The United Kingdom condemned the atrocities and pogroms still hundred years ago, ARMENPRESS reports Minister of State of UK for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office Alan Duncan announced during the joint press conference with the Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian, answering the question if he thinks that the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide would have prevented a number of crimes, the Holocaust, Rwanda and many terror acts happening today.

“We were among the first to condemn still at that time. I visited the memorial complex, it was a very emotional moment for me. There are clear evidences here, in Yerevan, showpieces of the British parliament of 100 years ago on condemning the Genocide”, he said.

Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian added that in May 1915 Great Britain, together with Russia and France, issued a relative statement characterizing the Armenian Genocide as a crime against humanity.

Minister of State of UK for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office Alan Duncan is in Armenia on September 26-28 at the invitation of Armenian FM Edward Nalbandian.