President Sargsyan sends congratulatory message to chess champion Levon Aronian

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia, Chairman of the chess federation of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan send a congratulatory message to Levon Aronian on September 27 on the occasion of becoming world champion for the second time, wishing him good health, high mood and new glorious triumphs, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office.

“Your victory opens a new page in the history of Armenian chess and is a reason for inspiration and pride for our people.

Being the leader of the Armenian chess you contribute great and effective efforts for the popularization and development of this sport in our country”, reads the congratulatory message of the President of Armenia.