Artsakh’s FM received members of  “Support to Karabakh” Union

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) Masis Mayilian received on September 27 members of the French Union Support to Karabakh headed by its Chairwoman Maral Asaduryan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MFA Artsakh, during the meeting, the Foreign Minister of Artsakh stressed the importance of the Union's activities aimed at promoting the interests of the NKR in France, in particular, disseminating objective information about Artsakh.

The sides also discussed a range of issues related to the implementation of joint programs aimed at promoting ties between Artsakh and France.