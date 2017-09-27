President Sargsyan receives Minister of State of UK for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office Alan Duncan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received Minister of State of UK for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office Alan Duncan on September 27.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, greeting the guest the President of the Republic emphasized that Armenia is interested in deepening inter-state relations with the UK. Serzh Sargsyan noted that after the 25 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states the existing cooperation potential has not yet been fully utilized. Recording with satisfaction the mutual visits that have intensified in the recent period and the works carried out by the Embassy of the UK in Armenia, the President hoped that this trend will be preserved and Armenian-British inter-state relations will be leveled up.

Minister of State Alan Duncan thanked for the cordial reception and conveying the greetings and warm wishes of the Prime Minister of the UK Theresa May to the President of the Republic, assured that the UK also has great desire to develop and strengthen the relations with Armenia. Alan Duncan emphasized that his country is ready to render assistance to the Government of Armenia, which will be used based on the economic priorities of Armenia. He hoped that as a result of mutual efforts to develop partnership the volumes of trade turnover between Armenia and the UK will increase. Minister Duncan emphasized that the UK highly assesses the Constitutional reforms of Armenia, about which he had an opportunity to speak at the parliament of Armenia.

President Serzh Sargsyan assured that Armenia will confidently continue reforms in different spheres for the benefit of the strengthening and development of the Armenian statehood.

During the meeting the interlocutors touched upon Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process and exchanged ideas on regional problems and challenges.