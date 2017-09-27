Trade turnover between Armenia and Kazakhstan rises by 38% in first half

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. In the first half of 2017 trade turnover between Armenia and Kazakhstan amounted to 2 million and 544 thousand USD, which is an increase of 38% against the same period of the previous year, ARMENPRESS reports Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Kazakhstan Ara Sahakyan said after the 7th session of Armenia-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission.

“Exports from Armenia to Kazakhstan amounted to 2 million USD, while imports from Kazakhstan – over 500 thousand USD. Brandy is of great interest in Kazakhstan - Pernod Ricard Company has a big network in Kazakhstan covering the entire country. Armenian-made natural juices and proceeded agricultural products are sold in Kazakhstan”, Sahakyan said.

Deputy Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Yerlan Khairov noted that the prospects for cooperation between the two states in all the spheres were discussed during the 7th session of the commission.

“There is interest in all the spheres, above all of course I economy and trade. According to statistical data, in 2016 trade turnover between Armenia and Kazakhstan rose by 8%, while in the first half of the current year it has increased by 38%. This is a very good indicator and shows that the two states have a great potential for cooperation. Kazakhstan is interested in deepening relations with Armenia”, Khairov stressed.