YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received on September 27 a group of members of the "Support to Karabakh" Union led by head of the organization Maral Asadourian.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of ARtsakh President’s Office, issues related to the cooperation with the union were on the discussion agenda.

President Sahakyan highly appreciated the activity of the "Support to Karabakh" Union in France qualifying it significant from the viewpoint of cementing the Motherland-Diaspora ties.