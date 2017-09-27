Armenian Premier appreciates UK’s balanced position on NK conflict settlement

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received on September 27 British Minister of State for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office Alan Duncan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, noting that Armenia is greatly interested in deepening inter-state relations with the UK, the Armenian PM stressed that during the past 25 years of diplomatic relations bilateral cooperation has been established in various directions. Referring to the regional economic cooperation, Karen Karapetyan reminded that Turkey keeps the border with Armenia closed for decades, creating obstacles for the implementation of numerous regional initiatives. The Head of the Executive highlighted joint fight against international terrorism and expressed solidarity with the British people in connection with the London terror act. Karen Karapetyan also appreciated the balanced position of the UK on Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement.

“We attach great importance to the development of bilateral trade and economic relations, being convinced that there is huge potential for improving our economic cooperation. In this regard I suggest discussing organization of joint business forums, taking steps to better inform the British business community on the favorable investment atmosphere in Armenia and other initiatives. Armenia should be viewed as a bridge for entering the markets of the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran. I am convinced that irrespective of the size of our country, we can be interesting for international business and we are interested in the British business to expand its presence in our country not only in terms of investments but also its culture”, the PM stressed. The Head of the Executive saluted the appointment of the trade envoy of the UK in Armenia and expressed conviction that it will foster the development of trade and economic relations.

Alan Duncan emphasized that the United Kingdom highlights the continuous development and deepening of bilateral relations with Armenia. He expressed conviction that the activities of the trade envoy of the UK in Armenia will foster the expansion and development of trade and economic relations. “We are ready to involve Armenia in the projects of Good Governance Foundation, render financial support for the implementation of reforms in state administration, justice and economic spheres”, the British official said.

He also saluted Armenia for applying to join the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) and is considered a candidate country, noting that it will be a good platform for presenting the business atmosphere of the country.

The Armenian Premier thanked the British side for giving expert support to the Anti-corruption strategy of the Government of Armenia, reforms in the human rights defense sphere, as well as Strategic Initiatives Center.

At the end of the meeting the sides also referred to the facilitation of the bilateral trade regime, as well as issues of cooperation in the spheres of aviation, education and culture.