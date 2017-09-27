Armenia’s approaches are in line with statements of Co-chair countries – FM Nalbandian

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian assesses the issues of Artsakh’s status and security of the people as priorities, ARMENPRESS reports Nalbandian said during the joint press conference with British Minister of State for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office Alan Duncan, answering the question of the reporters about his speech during Armenia-Diaspora conference, where he spoke about territories.

“If these issues find a solution, the rest are secondary ones. I have not talked about some concrete territories, but I spoke about the 3 principles and 6 elements included in the 5 statements of the Presidents of the Co-chair countries. According to the Co-chairs, these principles and elements have force when applied together and separating one from another will make the settlement impossible, something that Azerbaijan tries to do”, Edward Nalbandian said.

The Minister recalled that in his speech he had referred to multi-layered security guarantees.

“I don’t know why but some people are seeking for sensations. We do not need that. We are pursuing the policy that have pursued up till now and as a result of which we can say that our approaches are in line with the statements issued by the Co-chair countries, which we have taken as basis for the way to the settlement - something that Azerbaijan constantly refuses”, the Minister emphasized.