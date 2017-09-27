Alan Duncan hopes firm relations between Armenia and UK will be continuous

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Minister of State for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office Alan Duncan hopes that during the next 25 years of diplomatic relations the cooperation between the UK and Armenia will expand in a number of spheres – trade, political dialogue, etc., ARMENPRESS reports the official said during a joint press conference with the Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian.

“Our relations are in a very good state. We hope its continuation will be very firm bilateral relations, existing between the two states”, he said.

He noted that he has brought to Armenia the warm wishes of Prime Minister Teresa May, as well as one message – the UK will abandon the European Union, but not Europe or the world.

“We will continue having our full role on the international arena through the UN, OSCE and NATO and will show particular interest towards this region of the world in issues referring to defense, security and trade”, the British official emphasized.

At the invitation of the Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian Minister of State for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office Alan Duncan has paid a visit to Armenia from September 26-28.