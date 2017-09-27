Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-09-17

YEREVAN, 27 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 27 September, USD exchange rate is down by 0.01 drams to 478.03 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 3.16 drams to 561.69 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.08 drams to 8.22 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 3.17 drams to 640.75 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 103.32 drams to 19980.49 drams. Silver price is up by 0.92 drams to 261.43 drams. Platinum price is down by 0.30 drams to 14247.08 drams.