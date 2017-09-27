Asian Stocks - 27-09-17

TOKYO, 27 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 27 September:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.31% to 20267.05 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.50% to 1664.43 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.05% to 3345.27 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.47% to 27642.43 points.