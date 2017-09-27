There is no time clarity for meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani presidents – Deputy FM

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. There is no time clarity for the meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents at the moment, Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Shavarsh Kocharyan told the reporters at the National Assembly. “The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan have talked about that. We are aware that there were some agreements on that the Co-chairs should visit the region, Yerevan, Stepanakert and Baku. I think the time for the meeting of the Presidents will be clarified during those visits”, ARMENPRESS reports Kocharyan saying.

To the question if the Co-chairs have presented new proposals, Shavarsh Kocharyan answered, “What does mean new proposals? I don’t understand it. Up till now there is one document that is the basis for the negotiations. It’s the Madrid document. If there have been some other proposals during the negotiations, this is another issue. Simply the situation after the April war is such that it is evident for everyone that appropriate atmosphere is necessary for progress. Progress is impossible also without the participation of Artsakh in the negotiations – something that the Co-chairs have said numerous times. There are two factors – atmosphere of confidence, which includes the implementation of the agreements reached in Vienna and St. Petersburg and Artsakh’s participation in the talks”.

Referring to the question if the Vienna and St. Petersburg agreements are now in oblivion, the Deputy FM of Armenia answered, “I do not know who has forgotten, but the Armenian sides and the Co-chairs have not forgotten for sure”.