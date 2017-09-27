National Assembly Standing Committee postpones discussion of bill on Armenia’s withdrawal from EEU

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia has postponed the discussion of the bill on Armenia’s withdrawal from the Eurasian Economic Union up to 2 months. ARMENPRESS reports the Committee made a decision to postpone the discussion of the issue since the author of the bill, keynote speaker, MP representing “Yelk” bloc in the National Assembly Edmon Marukyan was not present at the discussion.

Head of the National Assembly “Yelk” bloc Nikol Pashinyan refused to comment on why Edmon Marukyan was not present at the discussion of the draft authored by himself.