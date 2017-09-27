‘Nagorno Karabakh: Blacklistparty 2017’ – Russian blogger’s article on Artsakh visit

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Ancient historic-cultural sites, museums, wonderful nature, culinary traditions: Russian blogger Sergey Novikov continues discovering Artsakh.

The blogger presented an article, titled “Nagorno Karabakh: Blacklistparty 2017” on his another visit to Artsakh. This is the 5th visit of Sergey Novikov to the country. The title is an obvious mocking reference to the infamous Azerbaijani “blacklisting” policy regarding visits to Artsakh.

He visited Artsakh in mid-September, and says that in this season, the summer weather is generally maintained, while the golden autumn begins in the mountains.

Novikov’s visit was rather busy – three days and thousands of kilometers. He visited the main historic-cultural sites of Artsakh – beginning from Dadivank to the village of Togh, known for its many vineyards.

“The thing which was noticeable during the visits was how life is changing. Often this happens in small details. For the Karabakhi blacksmiths in Stepanakert’s market, competitors from Turkey have appeared……the Upper Mosque of Shushi is being restored…….the visit of dozens of pilgrims to Dadivank is a usual occurrence. I don’t know what this speaks about, but road writings saying “I’ve been here again” are increasing here”, he said.

After returning from Artsakh, the blogger said his impressions are very positive. According to him, all his colleagues, bloggers from Armenia, Belarus, UK, Georgia, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania have mentioned that they’ve had the same feelings.

“What can I add? Usually the purpose of making similar visits is to promote the given country, region: “It is beautiful, interesting and safe here – just visit”.

In my observations, there is a clear program of tourism development in Karabakh compared to unrecognized or partially recognized countries in the post-Soviet territory”, Novikov said.

He mentioned that new tour routes are being designed in Artsakh, international exhibitions are being organized, festivals take place, architectural monuments are restored, visits of bloggers and reporters are organized. “Briefly saying, real work is being done”.