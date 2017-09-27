President Sargsyan convenes National Security Council session

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, Chairman of the National Security Council, on September 27 convened a National Security Council session during which issues relating to the reforms of anti-corruption institutional system and the activity on increasing the effectiveness of public service system, as well as provision of Information security and information policy concept were discussed, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The first issue was reported by Vice Prime Minister, Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms Vache Gabrielyan and Justice Minister Davit Harutyunyan. The session participants were reported on the anti-corruption measures taken so far, as well as the package of draft laws developed as a result of the activity of a working group formed according to the President’s decree of December 20, 2016 on “Forming a working group on ensuring institutional reforms system in the anti-corruption field”. They were also introduced on the works carried out within the frames of international organizations, as well as on new anti-corruption strategy directions. The Council took into consideration the presented reports.

The second issue of the agenda was reported by Director of the National Security Service Georgi Kutoyan and Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Vahan Martirosyan. The officials reported that Armenia’s information security provision and information policy concept, according to the presented draft, is an important component of state policy. The current significant impact of information technologies on the normal and productive activity of all spheres of governance further enhances the need to develop and upgrade conceptual and normative-legal documents of information security. Georgi Kutoyan said the draft has been prepared by an interagency working group taking into account the current challenges in the world, the new information security provision standards in line with developments, the development and use of strategic directions. The draft concept presents the current situation in Armenia’s information security provision field, the fundamental values, principles, interests, threats and challenges, the policy objectives, problems, interstate and international cooperation issues and etc. In the context of the abovementioned issues the main directions and priorities of common information policy are summed up.

The National Security Council, taking into account the proposals made as a result of the discussion, approved the draft concept.