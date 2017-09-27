Continuation of reforms in Armenia gives its result – RPA faction member

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The reforms in Armenia continue and it is not coincidental that they are being appreciated by respective international structures, Gagik Minasyan – RPA faction member, chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on fiscal and budgetary affairs, told Armenpress, commenting on improvement of Armenia’s ranking in the Global Competitiveness Index.

Armenia has improved its position in the World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Index by 6 points – taking the 73rd place in the list of 137 countries.

“Numerous works have been carried out for improvement of business environment such as the electronic reports, the opportunity of one window to communicate with public authorities. New provisions have been set under the Tax Code which also facilitate the work of the business. I am more than convinced that the consistent works of the recent years give their products”, Gagik Minasyan said.

Asked how these figures will contribute to attracting investments, Gagik Minasyan said it is linked with several factors. Armenia has two negative components that hinders attracting investments: unfinished conflict, but the business doesn’t like to take a risk in such situation, and secondly, problems in connection with transportation routes connecting with the outside world.

He said the ongoing works for improving the business environment are very important for easing the effect of these two negative components. “It’s very important to continue the works on numerous additional directions”, he said.

Armenia is ranked 73rd among 137 countries in the Global Competitiveness Index of the World Economic Forum. The ranking is an improvement of 6 points for Armenia. Last year, Armenia was 79th among 138 countries. The top three among the 15 countries with the highest competitiveness are Switzerland, USA and Singapore.