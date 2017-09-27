“Azerbaijan is actively eradicating Russian language”, Lapshin releases official Baku document containing embarrassing misspellings

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin, who was incarcerated in Baku for several months and later extradited, continues to make revelations about the existing rules and system of Azerbaijan.

Lapshin released the official Russian language Baku Court verdict which was sent to him – signed by Judge Aliovsat Abasov.

The official document of the Baku Court contains some embarrassing misspellings.

Lapshin made the following comment: “Shocking illiteracy, they even knew that all documents would appear on the internet and the public assessment will follow. I understand that the Russian language is being actively eradicated in Azerbaijan, but couldn’t they find an expert for an official document? Or at least use a dictionary”.

The letter is shown below.