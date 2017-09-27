Armenia records 21.6% growth in exports

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia recorded serious growth in exports, there is also a sharp increase in the field of imports, Manuk Hergnyan – chairman of the Economy and Values Research Center (EV), Director of EV Consulting, told reporters, reports Armenpress.

He said 21.6% growth in exports has been registered, the flow of foreign direct investments is positive.

“This is a very important figure since investments boost economic growth. It can stop in case of not being accompanied by the increase of investments”, he said.

Manuk Hergnyan stated that this year economic activity growth has been recorded mainly due to the positive trends demonstrated in export markets.

“The economic activity growth comprised 6.5% in the first quarter, whereas in the second half of the year it was 5.5%. Those are the highest economic growth rates in the recent period. They give us hope to suppose that the improvement of competitiveness fundamentals enables to ensure high economic growth”, he said.

The main sectors that ensured growth are the followings: mining industry, reprocessing industry and trade. Nearly 11% increase has been registered in the reprocessing industry field in the second quarter, and over 18% increase in the trade turnover.

Hergnyan said the decline in agriculture is concerning. “The challenges in economic policy field are also concerning, especially the three major ones. The first one is to overcome poverty and inclusive growth, the second one is to create new economic opportunities, new export markets and investment flow. The third most complex challenge is technological transformation”, Manuk Hergnyan said.