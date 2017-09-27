US defense secretary was target of Taliban rocket attack on Kabul Intl Airport

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Rockets landed in and around Kabul International Airport shortly after US Secretary of Defense James Mattis arrived, RT reports.

The Taliban, which claimed responsibility for the attack, said that Mattis was the target. ISIS has now also claimed the attack.

There have been no reports of casualties and Mattis was not near the airport when the rockets hit, Reuters reports.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the rocket attack on the airport, saying that Mattis was the target, Afghan TOLO news channel reported. Shortly afterwards, Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) claimed that their rockets targeted the airport, Reuters reports, citing jihadist Amaq news agency.

This is the first official visit of the defense secretary to the war-torn country since US President Donald Trump’s decision in August to intensify US involvement in Afghanistan.

Mattis arrived in Kabul with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.