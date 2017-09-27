Armenian Parliament Speaker holds meeting with UK Minister for Europe and the Americas

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament Ara Babloyan on September 27 held a meeting with UK Minister for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office Sir Alan Duncan, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guest the Parliament Speaker said Armenia switched to a parliamentary system and the UK’s past path on this issue became the best experience. Highlighting the favorable cooperation with the UK Embassy, Speaker Babloyan attached importance to the ongoing initiatives of the Ambassador in Armenia, as well as talked about the effectiveness of capacity development program of the Armenian Parliament.

Sir Alan Duncan thanked for the reception and attached importance to the existing cooperation between the two countries, the active contacts and exchange of experience between the parliamentarians. He said the UK withdraws from the European Union, but never from Europe.

Other issues of bilateral interest were also discussed at the meeting.