“Accusations against British MPs must be investigated” – UK minister on Azerbaijani corruption scandal

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. UK’s Minister of State for Europe and the Americas Alan Duncan commented on the corruption scandals surrounding the Azerbaijani leadership.

During the September 27 “UK and Armenia-parliamentary democracy partners” event in the Armenian Parliament, responding to Tsarukyan faction MP Naira Zohrabyan’s question, Duncan stressed that if there are accusations against British MPs regarding the corruption scandal, then they must be investigated.

“I believe there is a difference between the activities of a minister and a parliamentarian. We shouldn’t tell them what to do. As ministers, we must maintain distance from the lawmakers’ actions. But I think the same way as you do. If there are accusations against British lawmakers, they must be investigated”, he said.

Commenting on Naira Zohrabyan’s statement that the names of British MPs have been mentioned in the corruption scandal, Alan Duncan stressed that he hasn’t seen the names of British lawmakers in the case. He mentioned that British media like The Guardian and BBC carried out the investigation to reveal the matter.

“In the last 40 years, Great Britain’s Conservative Party has been regularly attacked by The Guardian. That’s why it has never been our favorite newspaper, however they have always carried out serious investigations in both international and domestic issues”, he said.

“We will continue our investigation with or without the Guardian”, Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Arpine Hovhannisyan said.